Washington deputy killed was Navy veteran, father of 3 boys

Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.

The department says McCartney was responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area, about 15 miles southeast of Tacoma, late Sunday night when he was shot during a foot chase. The deputy had been transported to a hospital in Tacoma before he died.

Officials say two suspects were involved. One was found dead at the scene. The other is still on the run.

Support from local police departments and those across the state have been pouring in. Governor Jay Inslee also offered his sympathies to the family and asked all those in Washington to, “hold in our hearts Deputy McCartney’s family, the men and women at the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department who serve alongside Deputy McCartney, and all those who serve in law enforcement across our state.”