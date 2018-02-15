Washington DOH: Flu shot 36% effective this season

If you got the flu shot this season, there is a two in three chance you will still get influenza.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports this year’s flu vaccine is only about 36% effective.

Washington has seen a lot of the H3N2 strain of flu, which causes more severe illness in young children and those over 65 years old and is known to change frequently throughout the season, making the vaccine less effective.

In a statement Washington state’s Communicable Disease Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said, “There are important steps to take to avoid getting the flu; get a flu shot every year, avoid contact with sick people, wash your hands often and stay home if you’re sick. No vaccine is 100% effective, but they still provide some protection against serious flu complications, including death.”