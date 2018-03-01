OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is still weighing whether or not to veto a bill hastily passed by the Washington Legislature last week that circumvents a recent court ruling that found state lawmakers are fully subject to the state’s voter-approved Public Records Act.
Inslee has until midnight Thursday to take one of four options available to him: he can sign the measure, veto it completely, partially veto it, or take no action, in which case it would become law immediately. Lawmakers passed the measure on a wide enough margin that they could seek to override any full or partial veto.
The bill that passed Friday would retroactively specify that the state’s voter-approved Public Records Act does not apply to the legislative branch. The bill creates a more limited legislative disclosure obligation for legislative records, and would allow release of some lawmaker correspondence and records beginning on July 1.
Be the first to comment on "Washington governor weighs legislative records veto"