Washington Health Benefit Exchange sees 8% increase in enrollment for 2018

Officials with the Washington Health Benefit Exchange released numbers for 2018 enrollment this week, showing that more than 242,000 customers signed up for Qualified Health Plans (QHP) through Washington Healthplanfinder.

That reflects an 8% increase over 2017, despite an open enrollment period that was 2 weeks shorter.

“I am pleased that, despite federal efforts to sabotage healthcare, so many Washingtonians have signed up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press release. “Washington Healthplanfinder is working well in our state and connecting individuals and families with the coverage and care they need.”

More than 66,000 residents chose to add dental insurance coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder this year as well, a 12% hike compared to last year.

“It is clear that having health insurance is important to the people of our state,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. “Despite any uncertainty or confusion surrounding the marketplace, more Washingtonians than ever now understand the value and peace of mind that comes with having health and dental coverage for both themselves and their families.”

Customers who signed up in QHPs and QDPs for 2018 coverage still need to activate their coverage by paying their first month’s premium. Insurance companies typically send a bill for premium payment within the first seven days of finalizing a plan selection. Customers aren’t actually covered by health or dental insurance until the premium bill is paid.

Michael Marchand, Communications Director with Washington Health Benefit Exchange, talks with Newsradio 610 KONA’s Jenna Kochenauer about the growing numbers of Washingtonians signing up for Qualified Health Plans.