Washington mariachi band featured in CMA Christmas video

A northeast Washington mariachi band was selected by the County Music Association to be featured in a holiday greeting video sent out to thousands of musicians, artists and managers around the world.

Officials say the Mariachi Huenachi from Wenatchee High School is featured in a County Music Association (CMA) Holiday Greeting Video that is being sent to over 7,500 CMA members.

Back in April, the Wenatchee High School group’s Director Ramon Rivera was also selected as a 2017 CMA Music Teacher of Excellence.

You can watch the video at this link.