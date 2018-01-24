Washington state judges call for better courthouse security

SEATTLE (AP) – A new courthouse security report has Washington state judges calling for more training and security screenings.

KING-TV reported Tuesday that the Washington State Courthouse Security Report found more than half the state’s courthouses do not conduct weapons screenings.

Superior Court Judges’ Association President Sean O’Donnell says the screenings play an important role in courthouses because of the potential for conflict and confrontation.

Two of the state’s courthouses that do screen for weapons had the equipment installed after shooting incidents. The King County Courthouse installed metal detectors in response to a 1995 shooting and the Grays Harbor County Courthouse did the same after a shooting and stabbing in 2012.

O’Donnell says the increased security has made a difference at both courthouses.