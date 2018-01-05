Weather delays and cancellations for Friday, January 5, 2018

Here are your weather-related delays and cancellations for Friday, January 5, 2018:

Worksites:

WTP/Material Handling Facility: Dayshift non-manual & craft work is CANCELLED.

Other work at the simulator facility and in-town offices have been DELAYED with a start time of 9:30 am.

Hanford non-essential day shift:

· 200 West Area and 100 Areas have a 9:00 start time

· 200 East Area and all Areas south of the Wye Barricade, including employees working in Richland report to work at 9:30 a.m.

The Rattlesnake Barricade will be open until 10:30 a.m.

Essential employees report at your normally scheduled time.

Schools:

Dayton (WA) Sch. District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Ellensburg School District: CLOSED (updated 7:44 am)

Goldendale School District: CLOSED (updated 7:32)

Heppner Schools (in the Morrow County School District): 3-HOUR DELAY

Ione School District: 3-HOUR DELAY

Othello School District: Preschool and ECEAP Preschool are CLOSED

Pilot Rock School District: 2-HOUR DELAY