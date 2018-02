Here are your weather-related closures and delays for Wednesday, February 14, 2018:

Kahlotus School Dist.: Closed. (Updated 8:19am)

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool.

Othello Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No CBTECH.

Pasco Schools: Operating on time today. Buses may be delayed north of Clark Road between Columbia River Road and Hwy. 395.