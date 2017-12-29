Weather-related delays and closures for December 29, 2017

Here are the weather-related closures and delays for the greater Tri-Cities area for Thursday, December 29, 2017:
Waste Treatment Plant: Work CANCELLED
Material Handling Facility, and Richland in-town: CANCELLED (Updated 7:30 am)
non-essential Hanford employees should adhere to the following schedule to alleviate traffic congestion:
Day shift: non-essential employees Do Not Report
Swing and graveyard shifts: are on a regular work schedule for tonight.
Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to follow their normal work schedule.
PNNL: Richland and Hanford non-essential employees report to work at 11:00 am. Essential employees report at normal times. UPDATED 7:40 am
Benton PUD- Opening at 10am, both offices. Crews are available for an outages.
Energy Northwest – 2-hour Delay
Tri-Cities Food Bank: Richland and Kennewick branches– CLOSED
Ben Franklin Transit – 2-hour Delay
City of Kennewick – City Hall- 2-hour Delay
Franklin County Court- 2-hour Delay
Meals on Wheels – Dining Centers and home-delivered meals CLOSED. Walla Walla CLOSED.
Schools, Colleges, and Universities
Columbia Basin College – CLOSED, no classes
Yakima Valley College: All campuses and learning centers CLOSED
St. Joseph’s Catholic School: Childcare Center will open 2 hours late (8:00 am)
