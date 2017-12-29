Weather-related delays and closures for December 29, 2017

non-essential Hanford employees should adhere to the following schedule to alleviate traffic congestion:

Day shift: non-essential employees Do Not Report

Swing and graveyard shifts: are on a regular work schedule for tonight.

Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to follow their normal work schedule.

PNNL: Richland and Hanford non-essential employees report to work at 11:00 am. Essential employees report at normal times. UPDATED 7:40 am

Benton PUD- Opening at 10am, both offices. Crews are available for an outages.

Energy Northwest – 2-hour Delay