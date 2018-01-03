Weather-related school delays and closures, January 3, 2018

• East Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 3rd, 06:17 AM
• EPIC / Head Start – AM classes at Tieton are canceled. EPIC classes at Wide Hollow are canceled. All AM ECEAP classes at EPIC Place, OIC, East Valley and Ahtanum are canceled. Classes at Jefferson and Castlevale are on a 2hr delay. UPDATE Posted: Wed. 3rd, 08:33 AM
• Highland Sch. Dist. – 1 Hour Late, No AM preschool. 1 hour delay to our regular wednesday start. Posted: Wed. 3rd, 05:32 AM
• Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE Posted: Wed. 3rd, 08:15 AM
• Selah Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 3rd, 05:24 AM
• Union Gap Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Breakfast will not be served. Class will begin at 10:30 a.m. Posted: Wed. 3rd, 06:29 AM
• West Valley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Wed. 3rd, 05:10 AM
• Yakima Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 3rd, 06:05 AM
Private Schools:
• Riverside Christian School – 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool Posted: Wed. 3rd, 06:23 AM
