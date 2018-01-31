Wenatchee officer shot in the hand during suicide call

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Wenatchee police officer was shot in the hand while responding to a report of a suicide threat.

The Wenatchee Police Department says police were called Monday night to a home by family members of a 30-year-old man who was threatening suicide.

Police say the man, Ernesto Figueroa, refused police assistance.

Police say Figueroa called police several hours later, requesting that his mother leave and saying he had locked himself in a bathroom with a gun.

Police say officers evacuated the residence and that mental health professionals signed an order to detain Figueroa for an evaluation.

Police say officers struggled with Figueroa when he grabbed a gun and it fired, hitting Wenatchee Police Sergeant Mark Huson’s hand.

Figueroa was booked into jail after his release from a hospital for attempted murder and assault. It wasn’t clear if Figueroa had an attorney.