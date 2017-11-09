West Richland host nationally recognized Veterans Day Parade for 19th year

To celebrate military members in the community and all they do, West Richland is hosting its nationally recognized parade on Veterans Day.

May Hays with the city’s Chamber of Commerce says more than 1,000 people will be marching down the streets of West Richland, with another 2-3,000 lining the streets to watch.

“It’s very moving because through the years the veterans haven’t been treated the best and so we want to let them know that this whole region, because it is a regional site parade, we want to honor them,” says Hays.

The parade itself has been selected as a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Site Veterans Day Parade for the 9th year.

The parade runs down Van Giesen St. from Grosscup Boulevard to S. 38th Avenue at 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free to attend.

Following the event, there will be a Chilli Feed at the Flat Top Pavilion. There will also be a dedication for the Veteran’s monument that was previous vandalized several times. Newsradio610KONA is a proud sponsor of the event and we hope to see you out there!

Road Closures are as follows:

7:00 AM to 12:00 PM:

-Grosscup Boulevard from N. 62nd Avenue to W. Van Giesen Street

– Streets accessing Grosscup Boulevard will be blocked but only at the point where they intersect Grosscup Boulevard.

– Fern Street at Grosscup Boulevard will serve as a crossing point; (detour), before and during the parade.