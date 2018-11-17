West Virginia fraternity suspended after member critically injured in fall

iStock/Thinkstock(MORGANTOWN, W.Va.) — A student at West Virginia University is in critical condition after a fall at the school’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house — leading to the suspension of the chapter pending an investigation.

David Rusko, 22, remains in the intensive care unit after the fall on Nov. 10. The school said Rusko appears to have fallen down a set of stairs at the home and was knocked unconscious. It then took two hours for his fellow frat members to call an ambulance, the school said.

“Officers have discovered that more than two hours lapsed between Rusko’s fall and the 911 call,” according to a press release from the school.

The senior is a finance major from Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

Eric Dyson, the property manager for the building, told Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE-TV, “It appears that he had taken a misstep on the staircase. There was no organized function or anything like that. A couple of guys were playing pool upstairs.”

WTAE-TV reported that Rusko underwent surgery on Friday.

West Virginia University said Thursday that it had placed “a number of students on interim suspension, and additional students may face disciplinary action” over the incident.

“I am deeply disappointed in the apparent actions and inactions of these students and the decisions that were made,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a statement. “As our investigation moves ahead, we remain very concerned about David’s condition. He will continue to be in our prayers.”

