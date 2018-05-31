What we know about slain sergeant and the manhunt to find suspect killer

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office(DICKSON, Tenn.) — As an intense manhunt continues for a suspected cop killer in Tennessee, a community is left mourning the Dickson County sergeant who was shot and killed after 10 years on the job.

Sgt. Daniel Baker, who was also a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, was fatally shot after responding to a call Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Here is what we know about the officer and the manhunt:

A 10-year veteran

Baker started working at the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 18, 2008, spending more than 10 years on the force, Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said.

Baker moved up through the ranks and was “one of our best deputies,” Bledsoe told reporters.

“He’s one of the guys that puts it on the line every day to keep our community safe,” Bledsoe said. “So many in this community are hurting.”

“Even though our heart’s broken,” he added, officers have the “focus and resolve to make sure this person’s captured.”

The deadly shooting

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a Dickson County resident reported a suspicious car, Baker responded, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Jason Locke said.

After Baker failed to check in, authorities used GPS to track down his car, which was found in a wooded area 2 miles away from the initial call, Locke said.

Baker was found dead in his car, Locke said.

The manhunt

On Wednesday night, agents arrested Erika Castro-Miles for first-degree murder in connection with Baker’s death, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

But another person of interest in Baker’s death, Steven Wiggins, remains at large, authorities said.

Authorities allege Wiggins shot Baker while Castro-Miles sat in the car with Wiggins, according to Castro-Miles’ arrest affidavit.

Wiggins is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

“Anyone that would murder a deputy sheriff protecting our community is a threat to anyone,” Bledsoe said at a news conference. “We just ask for your help so we can hold this person responsible.”

A $12,500 reward has been offered.

