White Swan woman dies, child thrown from truck after slamming into semi trailer

A woman from White Swan died and a 3-year-old in the backseat was thrown from the pickup after crashing into and sliding under a semi trailer backing into a Harrah driveway.

Yakima County deputies say the semi driver was was backing into a home off the 3800 Block of Harrah Rd. Wednesday night. The truck was across the northbound lane when the driver says a pick-up was traveling in the same direction and did not see the truck.

Officers say 41-year-old Larita Jaramillo of White Swan crashed into the trailer, sliding under the gap and died on impact. A 3-year-old in the back seat was not restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. This child was transported to a hospital in Yakima and sustained only minor injuries.

Deputies inspected the truck and say it was properly marked with reflective markings and lights at the time of the collision. There were no indication of intoxicants being involved.