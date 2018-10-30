Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston mob boss, dies in prison

Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images(BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va,) — James “Whitey” Bulger, the notorious Boston mob boss, died Tuesday after being found unresponsive at a West Virginia federal prison, authorities said.

Life-saving measures were initiated on Bulger, 89, after he was found at 8:20 a.m. at the Hazelton federal prison in Bruceton Mills.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 of murdering 11 people, as well as extortion, money laundering and weapons charges.

The trial came nearly 20 years after he went on the run after being tipped off to a pending federal indictment by a corrupt FBI agent.

He spent 16 years on the lam and was arrested in 2011 in Santa Monica, California.

Bulger was second only to Osama Bin Laden on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.