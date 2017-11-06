OR woman arrested for shoplifting at Kennewick mall

An Oregon woman was arrested Sunday after she and another woman allegedly walked out of Macy’s at the Columbia Center with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Store security stopped Juanisha Spicer from Salem, OR, but the second woman ran away.

Kennewick police say during the investigation they found cocaine on the suspect. She was arrested on suspicion of 2nd degree theft and possession of cocaine.

Officers are still looking for the other woman in the case.