Woman arrested in stabbing death of boyfriend

One man died from an apparent stab wound to the chest early Sunday morning.

According to the Yakima Police Department, paramedics were called out to a home in the 200 block of Chisholm Trail at about 2:20 AM Sunday for a report of a man who was unresponsive and not breathing.

The 46-year old victim was found to have a stab wound to his chest before he was taken to the hospital where died from the injuries.

The man’s 30-year old live-in girlfriend was arrested and faces 2nd Degree Murder Charges.