Woman burned in gas station fire

A woman is recovering from burns she received in a car fire that happened Saturday morning at the Cascade Grocery on Valley Road Northeast. First responders were called out the fire at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

According the investigators with the Sheriff’s office, the woman was smoking a cigarette in the passenger seat of the car while the male driver pumped gas into a garbage can in the back seat of the car.

The cigarette apparently caused the fumes to ignite, engulfing the car. The woman got out of the car but sustained severe burns. A bystander drove her to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for treatment. Her current condition in unknown.

The male driver ran away on foot.

After the fire was out, deputies discovered a large quantity of marijuana in the trunk of the car. The vehicle was seized as evidence.