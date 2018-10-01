Woman charged with murder hours after contact with Kennewick Police

Deputies in Whitman County are investing the the shooting death of a man who’s body was found dead near Colfax Friday evening.

Investigators say they were called out to the area of Colfax Airport Road near State Route 26 for a report of a woman flailing a gun at a vehicle that drove by.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the woman, later identified as Ashley D. Myers, 30, holding a baseball bat and acting agitated.

Once officers detained the woman, they searched the area and found a man dead in the vehicle the woman had been driving in.

Investigators say they also found a loaded handgun and a large quantity of methamphetamine outside of the car.

The Whitman County Coroner identified the shooting victim as 55-year old Kenneth L. Allen from Coeur d’Alene Idaho. Investigators say Myers admitted to intentionally shooting Allen in the car.

Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office then contacted the Kennewick Police Department, because officers in Kennewick had contacted Myers and Allen earlier in the day.

According to a report from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called out the the Quality Inn on Quinault in Kennewick on Friday for a report of a man and woman arguing.

The woman, believed to be Myers, was acting strangely, and admitted to officers that she had taken meth earlier.

Police say Myers and the man, believed to be Allen, was trespassed from the motel and left together.

Officers say they learned on Saturday that Myers was in custody on murder charges for allegedly shooting Allen.

Myers is scheduled to appear in Whitman County Superior Court Monday afternoon.