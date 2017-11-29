Woman dies after rescued from car submerged in Columbia River

An 83-year-old woman passed away after she was rescued from her car that went down a boat ramp off of Columbia River Trail and was submerged.

Richland officers say Murvelle Moreman had dinner with family around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night and left to head home. Officers say she then became disorientated at Columbia Point Marina and drove her car into the river.

Witnesses and the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team, who were training nearby, were able to break the car window and get Moreman out of the car. She was transported to Kadlec hospital.

Officers say she later died at the hospital with her family present.