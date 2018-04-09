Woman dies in single vehicle accident

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that left a Harrah woman dead late last week.

According to a press release, a teal, 1993 Chevy pick-up was found upside down in a drainage ditch along Harrah Drain Road at about 7:00 Saturday morning, April 7, 2018.

When the pick-up was pulled from the ditch, deputies discovered the driver of the pickup still inside.

Marianna Powers, 62, from the Harrah area was still secured in the vehicle by a seat belt

Cause of death is believed to be drowning.

After interviewing family members, investigators say they believe that the crash happened sometime Friday night around 9:30 PM.

Deputies say Powers had been traveling southbound from Fort Rd on Harrah Drain Road towards her residence when her vehicle veered off the left side of the gravel road and off the roadway where the pickup rolled onto its top, landing upside down in about three feet of water.

There were no skid marks. It had been raining during the night and the gravel road was wet.

There were no indications of intoxicants being involved.