Kennewick woman dies after being struck by car on I-84

Tuesday, 12:39 pm UPDATE: Oregon State Police have identified the deceased woman as 49-year old Rosialy Carmia Tiffany from Kennewick.

Troopers say Tiffany had left her vehicle for unknown reasons and tried crossing the Interstate when she was hit by a car driven by a 41-year old Portland man.

Investigators believe Tiffany may have been under the influence of alcohol, and that may have contributed to the accident.

The Interstate was closed for close to 5 hours while Troopers investigated the scene.

Tuesday, 5:52 am: Umatilla County dispatchers have confirmed that a woman died after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning along I-84.

The woman was reportedly intoxicated, and tried to cross the interstate near Echo, at milepost 189.

The accident closed down eastbound traffic for a short time.