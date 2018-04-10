Kennewick woman dies after being struck by car on I-84

Tuesday, 12:39 pm UPDATE: Oregon State Police have identified the deceased woman as 49-year old Rosialy Carmia Tiffany from Kennewick.
Troopers say Tiffany had left her vehicle for unknown reasons and tried crossing the Interstate when she was hit by a car driven by a 41-year old Portland man.
Investigators believe Tiffany may have been under the influence of alcohol, and that may have contributed to the accident.
The Interstate was closed for close to 5 hours while Troopers investigated the scene.
Tuesday, 5:52 am: Umatilla County dispatchers have confirmed that a woman died after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning along I-84.
The woman was reportedly intoxicated, and tried to cross the interstate near Echo, at milepost 189.
The accident closed down eastbound traffic for a short time.
