Woman killed in apparent domestic violence incident

Yakima Police say a woman died following a domestic violence incident Monday night.

According to a press release from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called out to a home at 43 West Viola at around 7:25 PM. Emergency dispatchers had received a call from a family member who provide police with a description of the suspect.

Police arrived and found a 21-year-old man in the street fitting the description of the suspect.

Officers questioned the man and took him into custody, then went into the home where they found the suspect’s 27-year-old girlfriend with what appeared to be a stab wound. The victim, identified as Veronica Recio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Yakima County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday where he could be charged 1st Degree Murder.