Woman with possible mental health issue runs into Milton-Freewater school

A woman will undergo a mental health evaluation after running from an officer into a Milton-Freewater Elementary School Friday morning.

The Police Chief says they were called to an area near the Freewater Elementary School around 7 a.m. for a woman who was yelling while in the middle of the road. Officers say when she saw them, she took off, which lead to a short foot chase. Police say she ran inside the school in the entrance hall and was stopped and taken into custody without incident.

The Police Chief says the incident happened so quickly, they do not believe the school went into a lockdown. No one was hurt and the school reports no kids were in the area when the arrest was made.

Officers say the woman appears to be homeless, was undergoing a mental health issue and will be taken to the hospital to undergo a mental health evaluation.