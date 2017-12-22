Woman sentenced for wreck that killed 3 motorcyclists

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman was sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison for the wreck that killed three motorcycle riders in May.

The East Oregonian reports 50-year-old Lisa Niehaus pleaded guilty last month to multiple assault charges and three counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Authorities say Niehaus was driving on state Highway 19 near Fossil in central Oregon when she crossed into the oncoming lane traffic, striking a group of motorcycle riders.

Authorities say the collision killed two riders and a third died a week later. Six more people were injured. About 45 members of the Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club were on the road heading to a local rally.

Neihaus says she was blinded by the motorcycle headlights. Prosecutors say there were other distractions.