Woman who stole from memorial fund ordered to pay money back

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A woman convicted of stealing $14,000 from a memorial fund has been ordered to pay back the money.

KREM-TV reports that a Spokane County judge also credited Katie Rafter, of Cheney, with one day already served in jail when she was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

The money was intended to benefit the families of 34-year-old Justin Luhr and 21-year-old Justin Honken. The men and 21-year-old Caitlin Breeze died last year in a two-boat collision on Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho.

Rafter managed the finances for the fundraiser that brought in almost $30,000.

She is accused of making deposits to her personal bank account and taking out cashier’s checks to pay a tanning salon owner.

Spokane County court documents say Rafter told detectives the money went toward paying off debts and buying a business.