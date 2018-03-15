Won some cash because of your bracket? Uncle Sam wants his cut.

You’ve filled out your bracket, added a few bucks to the office pool, and now you’re crossing your fingers that you get to pocket the cash. What you may not realize, is that Uncle Sam wants his cut of the winnings.

Experts say billions of dollars are gambled on college basketball games every March in office pools, Vegas or somewhere else. Taxpayers who win, big or small, need to report their winnings to the IRS as income.

“Failing to report income, including gambling winnings, can result in costly penalties,” said Nathan Rigney, lead tax research analyst at The Tax Institute at H&R Block. “If you don’t receive a tax form, that does not mean you’re off the hook on reporting it as income. You still have a responsibility to report the income on your tax return.”

Rigney says the size of the win doesn’t matter, though larger windfalls will likely generate a 1099-MISC or W2-G tax form, and will be reported to the IRS. The IRS will then compare the information on those forms with the information on your tax return

Noncash winnings also count as income, even if it is a trip or just a coffee maker or gift card. Winners should include the fair-market value of any noncash winnings in their taxable income.

Rigney also warns that gambling illegally, like online gambling in most states, doesn’t make the winnings tax-free. Taxpayers who make illegal wagers and win still need to report the income on their tax return.