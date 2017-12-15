Work delayed at Hanford project over worker safety

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – A major demolition project on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation was halted for two days this week after air monitors worn by several workers showed they might have inhaled radioactive particles.

Work was cleared to resume late Thursday at the demolition of the Plutonium Finishing Plant, which for decades was part of the nation’s nuclear weapons production complex.

Energy Department has called the work at the Plutonium Finishing Plant the most hazardous demolition project on the sprawling site near Richland.

The Tri-City Herald reports the plant is contaminated with plutonium, and the particles can easily become airborne.

Lapel monitors worn by six workers at the Plutonium Finishing Plant complex have tested positive for radioactive particles at levels of concern, according to laboratory results.