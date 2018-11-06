WSP releases information about vehicle wanted in deadly hit and run

Trooper with the Washington State Patrol have a fog light that came off of a vehicle that may have struck and killed a 27-year old Pasco man who was walking along Highway 395 early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Trooper Chris Thorson, the man is believed to have been hit between 1:10 am and 1:30 am.

They’re looking for a Chevrolet Blazer between the years of 1998 and 2003, though they’re unsure of the color. Investigators say the Blazer will have left front damage to the marker and running light.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the WSP tip line at (509)249- 6700 or call (509)572-5161.