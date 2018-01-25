WSU creates student financial services website in Spanish

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Washington State University has created a fully translated student financial services website in Spanish

Officials of the Pullman school say they believe they are the first to create such a fully translated website.

The Census Bureau says more than 40 million native Spanish speakers live in the United States, and another 11.6 million people are bilingual.

The university is located in eastern Washington state, which has a large Hispanic population.

In seven years, the number of Hispanic undergraduate students attending WSU more than doubled, increasing from 1,405 in 2009 to 3,512 by fall of 2016, equating to roughly 14 percent of WSU’s undergrad students.

The school says some universities provide partially translated websites with links to Google Translate.