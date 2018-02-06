Yakima 14-year-old in critical condition after hit by car

A 14-year old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV Monday evening.

Yakima Police say the teen was walking in the area of North 24th Avenue and West Lincoln, when he was hit around 5:30 p.m. Officers say the Yakima teen was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The 71-year old Yakima driver stayed at the scene and not expected to face charges. Intoxicants are not suspected as a factor for either party.

Officers did close West Lincoln Avenue in all directions for 2 ½ hours.