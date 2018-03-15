Yakima County: Court ruling supports case against pot businesses

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – County authorities in Washington state have taken legal action to shut down a local marijuana store and a pot grower-producer.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima County commissioners say a recent state appeals court ruling in favor of a ban on pot stores in Clark County supports their ban on pot businesses in unincorporated areas.

Yakima County has an ordinance banning such operations, and county authorities are seeking permission to enter the business properties and shut them down.

But cannabis business owners say they plan to wage a legal battle to stay in operation.

Jeffrey McPhee, the COO of Sticky Budz, one of the operations the county is looking to shut down, says his establishment is a “state-licensed business that contributes to the economy.”