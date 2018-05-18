Yakima County fire station burglarized

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fire station was burglarized overnight Wednesday.

Officials with Yakima County Fire District 5 say as much as $40,000 worth of equipment was stolen from one of their 16 station fire stations.

All of the stolen items are marked as belonging to the fire district.

Among the stolen items were two new Self-Sontained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA’s), a generator, circular saw, chain saw, air lifting bags, and a tool box, as well as some Fire Department Protective Clothing used to respond to emergencies.

Officials say the loss of the items will not prevent fire fighters from responding to emergencies.

Anyone with information about any of the stolen items is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.