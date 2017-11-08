Yakima officers warn about illegally sold Xanax

After an increase in overdoses in Yakima due to the medicine Xanax, police are warning the community about purchasing the drug on the street.

Officers say they believe counterfeit Xanax and or Xanax laced with other drugs is being sold on the street or from friend-to-friend and that has caused an increase in overdoses over the past few weeks.

Yakima County Police say if not purchased from a licensed pharmacist the drugs could be deadly.