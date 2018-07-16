Yakima Police Downgrade Sunday Night’s Death of Man Beaten

Initially, police thought Sunday night’s domestic violence incident and subsequent death of the perpetrator was a homicide. When officers arrived, they found the 57 year old man on the ground with significant injuries to his head; he was taken to the hospital where he later died. They thought his death was the result of a beating sustained by someone who tried to intervene and prevent him from attacking the female. But according to Detective Mike Bastinelli, an autopsy done this afternoon was inconclusive, so at this point, police are not able to rule out if the man’s death was caused by something else. Officers had arrested a 38 year old who was at the scene of the crime, and were going to charge him with accomplice second degree murder. Based on the new autopsy report, those charges are going to be downgraded to second degree assault and the Yakima Police Department say they are now looking for another suspect.