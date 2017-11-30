Yakima police investigate officer hitting suspect with car

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Yakima police are investigating whether an officer was justified in hitting a fleeing suspect with their police car.

The Herald reports that the incident is the second time in less than two months that authorities have had to investigate a suspect being hit by a police vehicle.

Yakima police spokesman Mike Bastinelli says officers responded on Wednesday to reports of a man weaving in and out of traffic with a knife to his own throat. Bastinelli says the suspect was known to officers.

Police shut down surrounding intersections while trying to get him to surrender. Police say the incident ended when an officer hit him with their police car.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.