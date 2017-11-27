Yakima police offer reward for information on teen murder suspect

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a 15-year-old Yakima murder suspect.
Yakima Police Department says they believe Luis Enrique Medina-Beltran shot and killed a 17-year-old on October 24th on the 300 Block of South 7th Street.
Officers say the boy is considered armed and dangerous. A $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers leading to Medina-Beltrans arrest.
Two other teens were already arrested in connection with the case.
