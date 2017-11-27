latest News

Yakima police offer reward for information on teen murder suspect

Photo of Luis Enrique Medina-Beltran. (Courtesy: Yakima Police Department)

Posted By: Maecy Enger November 27, 2017

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a 15-year-old Yakima murder suspect.

Yakima Police Department says they believe Luis Enrique Medina-Beltran shot and killed a 17-year-old on October 24th on the 300 Block of South 7th Street.

Officers say the boy is considered armed and dangerous. A $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers leading to Medina-Beltrans arrest.

Two other teens were already arrested in connection with the case.

 

