Yakima police offer reward for information on teen murder suspect

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a 15-year-old Yakima murder suspect.

Yakima Police Department says they believe Luis Enrique Medina-Beltran shot and killed a 17-year-old on October 24th on the 300 Block of South 7th Street.

Officers say the boy is considered armed and dangerous. A $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers leading to Medina-Beltrans arrest.

Two other teens were already arrested in connection with the case.