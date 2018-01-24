Yakima police say man assaults girl at knifepoint, gets stabbed himself

A man faces charges of rape and robbery after entering a Yakima home with a knife and assaulting a young girl.

Officers say Tuesday night a man armed with a knife entered a home off the 3200 block of Vincenta Drive. The grandmother and two sisters inside the house say he was a stranger to them. The man proceeded to hold back the grandmother and the older girl, before assaulting the younger girl. Officers say the two older women fought back and stabbed the attacker in the chest. All three were able to run to a neighbor, while the attacker took off.

Police say before he left the home, he tried to steal some items from the house.

Police say when they arrived they blocked off the area and started searching each yard. Officers say several hours later, they found Daniel Arnold hiding in a yard close to the house he had invaded.

Officers say the 29-year-old matched the description and was suffering from a stab wound. He will now face Burglary 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and Rape 1st Degree.

Arnold is set to be in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.