Tribal member injured in Thanksgiving Day shooting

A 26-year old Tribal member is recovering after being found early Thursday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the 2000 block of S. Wapato Road shortly before 3:00 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies, Yakama Tribal Police and Wapato Police Department all responded and found a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to Virginia Mason Hospital in Yakima for treatment of his injuries.

So far, investigators haven’t tracked down a suspect. It’s not known whether the shooting victim has been able to provide officers with information about the shooter.

If you have any information about the shooting or possible suspects, contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500.

Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers of Yakima at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or by submitting a tip online at http://yakima.crimestoppersweb.com/