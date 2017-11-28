Yakima robbery suspect dies in officer-involved shooting

An armed robbery at a convenience store in Yakima has led to the death of a suspect who exchanged gunfire with police.

Officials with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office say police were called out to an armed robbery shortly before midnight, Monday November 27, 2017. The robbery happened at a convenience store in the 1000 block of W. Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima.

Witnesses told police that a man had entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The clerk complied with the order and the suspect fled with some cash in what was described as a Jeep Cherokee.

Officers searching the area noticed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s car. It was sitting in an alley near the story. As the officer turned to investigate, the SUV sped away. Officers followed the vehicle for several minutes, continuing onto US 12. During the chase, police say the suspect fired a gun toward the officers who were chasing him.

The pursuit continued into the Tieton area where the driver lost control of the SUV at a turn in the area of Beffa and Naches-Tieton Roads. The armed suspect got out of his vehicle and confronted two Yakima Police officers who subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. Medical aid was summoned to the scene, but the 25 year old suspect was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the officer involved shooting and the Yakima Police Department is investigating the robbery. Two Yakima Police officers have been placed on procedural paid administrative leave, pending the findings of the investigation.

The name of the suspect has not been released.