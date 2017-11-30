Yakima security officer fires shots while trying to stop driver of stolen car

Shots were fired by a Yakima County Security Officer while attempting to stop a driver in a stolen vehicle.

Yakima police say they were attempting to stop a 23-year-old driver in the stolen car Thursday morning when he pulled into the Juvenile Justice Center parking lot on the 1700 block of Jerome Ave. A county security officer inside the building came out to help, firing his gun. Officers say few details have been released as to what lead up to the officer using his weapon.

Officers say the 23-year-old man was not hurt and was taken into custody.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office asked the Yakima Police Department to investigate the incident.