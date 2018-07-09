Yakima teen injured in search for robbery suspects

A 13-year old boy who Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies say was involved in a home invasion robbery was injured in the search for suspects.

According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers from the Yakama Indian Nation responded to a report of a home invasion robbery Saturday morning in the rural Harrah area. During that investigation, deputies received information indicating that multiple suspects, described as being armed, had confronted the resident of the home. The subjects then fled the immediate area. Officers headed to the 3900 block of Barkes Road where the suspects were believed to be located.

When units arrived in that area, at approximately 5:00 a.m., they approached via a long driveway leading west off of Barkes Road. As they approached, a Yakima County Sheriff’s Sergeant observed a subject matching the description of the suspects apparently trying to avoid him. The sergeant then steered his vehicle off of the driveway and into a hay field to the north, veering away from the last seen position of the subject.

As the vehicle traveled through the hay field, the vehicle inadvertently struck a subject in the field, who sustained serious injuries. Attempts to locate the remaining subjects were immediately terminated, and personnel began to render aid to the subject that had been struck. EMS personnel were dispatched to the location, and the subject was transported to Astria Regional Medical Center by air ambulance, and later flown to Harborview Medical Center, in Seattle. At last report, the teen was in serious/stable condition..

The injured suspect was identified only as a 13-year old member of the Yakama Nation. Investigation of the collision was performed by the Yakama Indian Nation Police Department.

An administrative investigation was also initiated by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, who turned the investigation over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigation Unit (YVSIU), which is comprised of investigators from multiple agencies. Command of the unit is by a Sunnyside Police Commander, and the on-scene team leader was from the Yakima Police Department. The involved YSO sergeant was placed on Administrative Leave, which is common practice in such instances.