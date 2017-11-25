Zillah man robbed, sexually assaulted in Yakima County

Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Zillah Friday night.

According to investigators, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Lucy Lane in the Zillah area late Friday night. When they arrived, they found a 45-year old man who claimed that two men, of unknown ethnicity, robbed him of personal effects and raped him at gunpoint. At least one of the suspects fired a shot from a weapon during the robbery and assault.

The suspects fled the scene in what deputies say could be an import-type of vehicle, but the witness was not able to provide details about the possible make, model, or color of the car.

The victim told detectives that he had withdrawn money from an ATM shortly before the assault, and may have been targeted as he left the the ATM.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509-574-2500) or Crimes Stoppers at (800) 248-9980/www.crimestoppersyakco.org .