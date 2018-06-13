Zintel Canyon fire considered suspicious

Investigators with the Kennewick Fire Department say Tuesday afternoon’s fire in Zintel Canyon has been deemed suspicious.

The fire started at around 2:30 PM, just behind the Kennewick Irrigation District facility at 19th and Ely.

According to a press release from the city of Kennewick, the fire scorched about 6 acres of land, and threatened at least one home. Crews managed to get the fire out despite several flare-ups.

A section of the Spirit of American trail is closed until crews can go through and remove any dangerous limbs and and is safe for trail users.

Anyone with information about the cause of the fire is asked to call 509-585-4230.