11-year-old girl Amberly Barnett found dead after going missing from aunt’s home: Officials

(DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.) — An 11-year-old Georgia girl was found dead after she went missing from her aunt's Alabama home, according to officials.

The body of Amberly Barnett was found Saturday morning, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.

Amberly was last seen on Friday at her aunt’s DeKalb County home, reported ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.

“Due to the current investigation, we are limited on the information we are able to release,” Welden said in a Saturday statement. “I can tell you we are diligently pursuing different avenues and Lord willing we will have answers in the upcoming days.”

A sheriff’s office spokesman told ABC News Monday he could not provide more details on the case, including if foul play was suspected.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better daughter,” Amberly’s mother, Jonie Barnett, told WSB-TV in an emotional interview on Sunday.

“Nobody should bury their 11-year-old child,” Barnett said. “She deserves more than justice. She deserves her life.”

Welden said in Saturday’s statement, “Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward during this tragic event.”

