15-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Kennewick

Police in Kennewick arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of First Degree Armed Robbery.

The incident reportedly happened just before 1AM on December 22nd, when a juvenile male was walking in the area of 24th and Tacoma St. A dark-colored sedan pulled up and stopped. The 15-year-old allegedly got out, pointed a gun at the victim and took some property.

The teen has been booked into the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center as the investigation continues.