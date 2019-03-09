3 dead, including middle school student, in Oklahoma bus crash

KOCO(BOWLEGS, Oklahoma) — At least three people are dead, including one child, after a school bus carrying a middle school softball team collided with another vehicle in Oklahoma.

The accident happened late Friday near Bowlegs, Oklahoma, on Highway 99 in Seminole County, about an hour southeast of Oklahoma City, according to ABC affiliate KOCO.

Two adults died in the SUV, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. One child died on the bus.

The female student who died was from Konawa Junior High School, according to the state highway patrol. Her name and age have not been released.

“It is absolutely devastating for our community and especially the family,” Konawa High School principal Karis Reavis said. “They had played Okemah [a town one hour northeast of Konowa] and were returning to Konowa.”

Konawa is 20 minutes south of Bowlegs, where the accident took place.

Six other people were injured in the crash, all on the bus, according to authorities. Among those injured was bus driver Joseph Scoggins, 30, who was treated for head, arm and leg injuries and released.

Five female students were also treated for minor injuries and released.

The bus was traveling southbound at just after 7:15 p.m. when the SUV had pulled into the southbound lane to pass another car and the two vehicles slammed into each other head on, according to a preliminary investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The Seminole Police Department shared on Facebook at about 9:20 p.m. local time that the highway was closed due to the fatal accident: “You WILL NOT be able to get through in either direction, or get close to the collision. Please pray for the families of this tragic situation.”

