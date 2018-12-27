911 dispatcher helps save 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned on Christmas

iStock(ORLANDO) — A Florida fire department released audio of a frightening 911 call on Tuesday, capturing a dispatcher as she coached a caller through how to save a 1-year-old boy’s life.

The scary moment happened on Christmas Day at around 3 p.m. when an Orange County woman dialed 911 after her baby fell into a pool. She said the infant slipped out of the family’s back door and walked right into the backyard pool.

The audio documented the Orange County Fire Authority operator as she gave the caller step-by-step instructions on how to resuscitate the boy.

The mother, with the help of a neighbor, gave the baby CPR until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

As of Thursday morning, the baby’s family said they’re waiting for him to transition out of the hospital’s intensive care unit. They’re hoping to bring him home by next week.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.