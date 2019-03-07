Another card skimmer found at a Tri-Cities gas station

Police are warning about another case of a card skimmer that was found at a local gas station.

Kennewick Police say the latest skimmer was installed on a pump at the gas station at Highway 397 and Columbia Drive.

Mike Blatman with Crime Stoppers says there are ways to prevent the thieves from getting the information they need to be able to access your bank account.

He says you should check gas pump card readers before swiping your card to see if it appears to have been tampered with. Each pump will have a security sticker that will show whether the device has been tampered with.

“Use your debit card as a credit card,” Blatman said. “It still comes out as a debit card, but you don’t have to put in a PIN number, so that’s some extra security as well.”

He says it’s also important to check your bank statements on a regular basis, and report any unusual activity to your bank, and any suspected fraud or theft to police.

This most recent incident comes on the heels of a widespread skimmer theft ring that resulted in more than 100 Tri-Cities residents having their bank accounts compromised.

In that case, the skimmer appeared to have been installed on a device at a Richland convenience store, capturing card numbers and PINs, enabling the thieves to pull money from victim’s bank accounts.

Blatman says card information collected through that skimmer has been used in Vancouver, Washington, as well as in Montana.